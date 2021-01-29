Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,990 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 415,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

