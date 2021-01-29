CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $98.00 at Argus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $86.70 on Monday. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

