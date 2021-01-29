CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get CSL alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

CSLLY stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07. CSL has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSL (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.