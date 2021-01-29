CSFB Raises Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$25.00

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.94. 2,532,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,963. The company has a market cap of C$44.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.99.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

