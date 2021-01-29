CSFB Analysts Give TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) a C$70.00 Price Target

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$70.00 price target by equities research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.60.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$55.05. 910,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.77. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.159254 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

