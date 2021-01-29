Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 271,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

