Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Shares of GM stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

