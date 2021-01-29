Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

