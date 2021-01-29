Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,946 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Polaris were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $117.65 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

