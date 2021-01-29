Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,264 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.