Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $285,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

TM opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

