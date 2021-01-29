Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Citigroup by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

