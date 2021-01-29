Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of WM stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

