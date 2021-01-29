Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,362 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

