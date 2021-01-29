CryptoSoul Tops One Day Volume of $8.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 139.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $188,219.81 and $8.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00164970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

