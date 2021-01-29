Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.93 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $2,608.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

