CryptoFranc 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $114,674.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003067 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.26 million and $114,674.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063762 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00799816 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005626 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00044858 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.45 or 0.03953267 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013870 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016419 BTC.
About CryptoFranc
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
CryptoFranc Coin Trading
CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
