CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $199,016.90 and $1,110.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00069184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.45 or 0.00885667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.23 or 0.04187094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017662 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

