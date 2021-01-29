Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.38 Million

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $149,196.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00900165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.08 or 0.04210465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.