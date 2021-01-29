CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Receives $27.25 Average PT from Analysts

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.84 million, a PE ratio of -63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

