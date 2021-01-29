Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Trading 21.7% Higher

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM)’s share price traded up 21.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 59,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 95,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.69 million and a PE ratio of -14.38.

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

