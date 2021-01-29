Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $94,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

