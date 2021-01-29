Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Exterran worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exterran by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

