Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.