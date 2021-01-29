Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,596. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $332.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150,316 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 63,558 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.