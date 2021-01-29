Croda International’s (COIHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

COIHY opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

