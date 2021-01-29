Croda International’s (COIHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

COIHY opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

