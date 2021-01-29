CROAT (CROAT) Price Up 38.9% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $145,604.99 and approximately $390.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,018,085 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.