CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,069 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $167.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

