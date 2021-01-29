Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 7,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,842. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

