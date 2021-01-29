Crewe Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 140,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

