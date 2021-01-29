Crewe Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 439,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Wolfe Research cut United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other United Airlines news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

