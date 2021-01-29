Crewe Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.90. 36,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,873. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.