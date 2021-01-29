Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $230.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

