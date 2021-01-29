Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 400 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.09. 29,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

