Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.37.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

Shares of CPG traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 667,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,180. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.39.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.0495946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

