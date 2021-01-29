Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $424.34 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $424.34 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,482.20 or 0.99328808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022358 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,553 coins and its circulating supply is 567,710,446 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.