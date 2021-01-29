Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

