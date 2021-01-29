Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Underperform

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

NYSE LNC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

