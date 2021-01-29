Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 67.4% in January

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CIK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 8,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 236,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,953 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

