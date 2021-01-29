Crane Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Shares of CR stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 615,401 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crane by 60.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 218,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crane by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

