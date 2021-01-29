Craig Hallum Raises 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $45.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in 8X8 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

