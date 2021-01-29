Cowen Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $153.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $131.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Landstar System stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $158.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

