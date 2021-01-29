Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.86 ($63.36).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €55.50 ($65.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €57.20 ($67.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.45.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

