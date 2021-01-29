Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,487,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 614,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 157.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 470,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 57.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 645,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 234,179 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

