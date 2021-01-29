COVA Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $471,656.64 and $119,955.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

