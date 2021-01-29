County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. County Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

ICBK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ ICBK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,569. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

