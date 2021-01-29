Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 10,530 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,833. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.06 and a 200 day moving average of $226.17.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.37.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

