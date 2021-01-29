Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $9.75 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

IBM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 170,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

