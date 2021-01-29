Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TAP traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $50.32. 51,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

