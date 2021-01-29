Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 11,147 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.43. 181,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average is $179.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

